Man accused of stealing Amazon packages from several addresses in Woburn, Revere

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stealing a slew of packages from several addresses in Woburn and Revere was arrested for drugged driving in Arlington on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Patrick McLaughlin, 37, of Everett, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court on charges including operating under the influence of drugs, two counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200, and 32 counts of receiving stolen property under $1,200, according to Arlington Police Chief Chief Julie Flaherty.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of Stowecroft and Columbia roads around 2 p.m. arrested McLaughlin following a brief investigation, police said.

While speaking with McLaughlin, officers reportedly spotted several Amazon packages inside his vehicle that were sealed with different names on the address labels.

A subsequent search of the vehicle is said to have yielded a total of 19 opened and unopened packages containing a variety of merchandise from addresses in Woburn and Revere, as well as many bags of clothing. A BB gun was also seized.

An investigation remains ongoing.

