Man accused of stealing burrito jailed on felony theft charge

(WHDH) — A man who allegedly stole another man’s burrito has reportedly been jailed on a felony theft charge.

Timothy Bell, 29, snatched “a burrito, of a value less than $1,000,” out of the victim’s hands in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 16, according to court documents obtained by KPHO-TV.

Bell allegedly took the burrito “by force” while threatening the victim, the documents indicate.

Bell was later arrested when Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in possession of a burrito wrapper.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail without bond.

