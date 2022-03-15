NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he stole credit cards out of lockers at fitness centers in New Hampshire.

Matthew Perry, 38, of Nashua, was arrested Monday on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by unauthorized taking with two prior convictions, and two counts of receiving stolen property with two prior convictions, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Perry was identified as one of two suspects who were using stolen credit cards at local businesses following an investigation into multiple thefts of credit cards from locker rooms at area fitness centers, police noted.

He refused bail and is being held at Rockingham County House of Corrections pending arraignment.

Anyone with information on the alleged thefts is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

