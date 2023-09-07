WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stealing and later crashing an MBTA vehicle with a passenger inside appeared in court Thursday, one day after his arrest in downtown Boston.

Officials said a man later identified as Thomas Baldwin, 34, allegedly got into a T RIDE van in a parking lot in Woburn around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the vehicle’s driver parked the van and got out to assist a second passenger.

The driver, prosecutor Olivia Flynn said, left the keys in the van’s ignition to keep the air conditioning running for the passenger still seated inside, who has special needs.

Once inside the van, officials said, Baldwin allegedly drove toward Boston where officials said he hit several other vehicles and the tunnel wall within the O’Neill Tunnel. Officials said Baldwin next got out of the car in the area of Clinton Street and Surface Road in Boston and hid in a nearby hotel.

7NEWS captured the moment of Baldwin’s subsequent arrest after authorities tracked him down.

In court Thursday, a court psychologist said Baldwin has a history of mental health problems and was in a psychiatric hospital until he was released to his mother’s home one week ago.

Officials said Baldwin went missing over the past week, adding that his family did not know about his whereabouts until his arrest on Wednesday.

In the meantime, officials said, Baldwin had already been in Woburn District Court on separate motor vehicle charges hours before he allegedly stole the MBTA van.

“It appears that he was in court and then either had an episode or something occurred afterwards and it looks like he was charged with a subsequent offense,” defense attorney George Panas said outside the courthouse on Thursday. “Like I said, we’re still investigating it.”

The MBTA Transit Police Department said the female passenger in the MBTA van that was stolen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said three other vehicles were also damaged, in addition to the MBTA van.

The judge in Baldwin’s case on Thursday ordered Baldwin to undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)