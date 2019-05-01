CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — Authorities in Florida dodged a speeding truck, gun shots and flying debris during a dangerous chase over the weekend.

Travis Lovett, 22, of Bushnell, Fla., sparked the pursuit after deputies tried to pull him over for driving a stolen pickup truck, authorities said.

Lovett allegedly tried to run two deputies over on a highway before he took out a gun and fired off three shots at troopers who had joined the chase.

One of the bullets reportedly hit a trooper’s cruiser.

Authorities conducted a pursuit intervention technique, called the pit maneuver, which sent the truck rolling.

Lovett was flown to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

He faces a slew of charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)