LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — A Kentucky man accused of stealing a police K-9 allegedly admitted to using Vienna sausages to lure the dog away from the deputy’s property.

A Henry County sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of 26-year-old Brandon Harmon trespassing on Goodlett Circle in Smithfield on Aug. 26 met with the suspect, who asked for a ride to McCoun Road so he could point out a weed trimmer that had been stolen, according to police reports obtained by WDRB.

Upon their arrival, the deputy realized the weed trimmer was not the one in question.

Harmon then changed the subject and asked the deputy if the sheriff’s office knew what had happened to its K-9 that had been taken from a deputy’s fenced-in property on Aug. 8, the news station reported.

The K-9 had been found later that month after going missing.

The deputy confronted Harmon about the K-9’s brief disappearance, at which point Harmon admitted that he “coaxed him out with Vienna sausages,” the arrest report read.

Harmon was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and second-degree criminal trespassing.

