DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury man was arrested and is accused of strangling a woman at an apartment complex on Thursday.

Brendon Wangnoon, 31, faces multiple charges.

According to Duxbury police, around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Mile Brook Road for reports of a woman being strangled in the hallway of an apartment complex.

When they arrived, police say they didn’t see anyone in the hallway but stayed put. Shortly after, they say a resident told them Wagnoon had been strangling a resident and directed them to his apartment.

Police identified the victim at the apartment, who said Wagnoon had previously been removed from her apartment and entered another one without permission.

The occupants of that apartment reportedly demanded Wagnoon leave, but he did not. Police say Wagnoon then physically assaulted the victim by grabbing her neck, strangling her in the hallway, saying “I am going to kill you.”

Police say witnesses intervened and were able to separate Wagnoon from the victim.

Wagnoon was eventually found nearby. He appeared in court Friday morning.

