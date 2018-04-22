COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WHHD) – An Ohio man accused of streaking during a middle school girls’ lacrosse game blamed a bad batch of drugs for his behavior.

Police arrested 20-year-old Melvin Keashawn Williams, who was stripped down to his boxers, at a middle school near Columbus, Ohio. Authorities received multiple 911 calls during the girls’ lacrosse game.

Williams has been accused of kicking in the door of a home near the school, destroying four painting and antiques inside and racking up $27,000 in damages.

The list of charges continued at the middle school field where Williams allegedly punched a female trainer in the face.

Williams continued to put up a fight against police.

The high school grad had no criminal record prior to the incident. Williams’ attorney said in court that “bad mushrooms” were to blame for his behavior.

If convicted, Williams could serve up to eight years in prison.

