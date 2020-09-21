Man accused of striking mother, 14-year-old with hatchet in their sleep refuses to appear for arraignment

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of striking a mother and her 14-year-old daughter in the head with a hatchet late last week refused to appear in court on Monday and is now being held without bail.

Ralph Goodridge, 66, arrived at the courthouse in a Lowell police transport van but when it came time to face the judge he refused to be brought into the room, according to his attorney.

So, no arraignment was held for Goodridge who was arrested in Boston on a warrant out of Lowell on Sunday.

Prosecutors said the horrifying assault happened late last week while the victims were sound asleep. They somehow managed run from the house and plead with neighbors to call 911.

Both were said to be bleeding and required stitches.

Those who live on Lakeview Avenue said they are rattled by the attack.

“I just don’t know what could have caused him to do something like that,” Wally Robelez said. “That’s just insane.”

Investigators do not believe the attack was random.

Goodridge was recently released from jail and was staying in the second-floor apartment where the attack took place.

“I hope he gets what he deserves,” Robelz said. “You don’t do that. Especially to, anybody. Nobody deserves that especially kids.”

He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing and a second attempt at an arraignment on Monday.

