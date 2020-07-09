Man accused of tacking, undressing jogger near Esplanade, throwing brick at cyclist

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he tackled a woman who was jogging near the Esplanade, threw a brick at a bicyclist, and spit and yelled at two other women on Wednesday morning.

Scott Berio, 40, was arraigned in Charlestown District Court on charges including indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

Troopers responding to reports of a man who was pushing a wheelchair and accosting and assaulting people along the Charles River around 8:40 a.m. arrested 40-year-old Scott Berio at the Charles/MGH MBTA station, Procopio said.

After speaking with several witnesses, troopers learned Berio had lunged at a woman who was jogging in the area, knocked her to the ground, and removed a piece of her clothing as he hit her, Procopio said.

The victim fought back and was assisted by several bystanders who helped her escape. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with contusions and minor lacerations.

Witnesses told police that Berio spit and yelled at two other women and threw a brick at a bicyclist before he attacked the jogger.

When troopers tried to take Berio into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest, pulling away and flailing with his arms and legs.

Berio also allegedly kicked on trooper before he was taken to the ground and subdued.

Troopers transported Berio to their Boston headquarters, where he destroyed a printer in the booking area and “explosively screamed” at people near him, Procopio added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)