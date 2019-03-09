Man accused of tagging Boston buildings charged with destruction of property

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested in connection with vandalism incidents at two Boston buildings on Saturday.

Police en route to the area of 287 Berkeley St. in Back Bay about 5:43 a.m. for a report of vandalism in progress say they found blue spray paint on a construction site wall in the area of 425 Boylston St.

While approaching the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Dartmouth Street, police observed a male fitting the description provided by dispatch, who was later identified as 37-year-old Angel Rodriguez, according to police.

Police say they smelled the spray paint odor and saw blue paint on Rodriguez’s jacket. Officers recovered a bottle of blue spray paint from his pocket.

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of malicious destruction of property by graffiti/tagging at a later date.

Similar graffiti was also found at the nearby Boston Public Garden and Boston Public Library. The blue spray paint and the words in the tagging are consistent with the other recent graffiti in the area but police have not said whether they are connected.

Police found similar graffiti on parts of the State House and on other buildings on Beacon Hill last weekend.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)