BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of taking pictures underneath a woman’s dress at a Market Basket in Brockton has been released on $250 bail under the condition that he stays away from the victim and the grocery store.

Fabian Gil-Castaneda, 37, of Brockton, was arraigned in Brockton District Court Wednesday on the charge of photographing, videotaping or electronically surveilling intimate parts of a person.

Surveillance video allegedly caught Gil-Castaneda placing his cell phone under a victim’s dress Tuesday just before 4 p.m.

He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Dec. 12.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)