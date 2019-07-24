Man accused of taking ‘upskirt’ video of woman on escalator at Boston subway station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he took an “upskirt” video of a woman while on an escalator at a subway station in Boston on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Broadway station for a report of a man upskirting a woman with his phone around 7:45 p.m. spoke with multiple witnesses who said Yoa Wong, of Quincy, passed and bumped into the victim on the escalator so he could “better position himself,” according to MBTA Transit Police.

Police say witnesses told officers that Wong videoed under the victim’s dress and between her legs while standing behind her.

Wong was taken into custody after witnesses followed him onto Dorchester Avenue and called 911.

He was later booked on upskirting charges.

