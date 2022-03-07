CINCINNATI (WHDH) — A man is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg, tying her to a tree, and then raping her in Cinncinnati back in 2019.

James Yoder, 50, was arraigned Thursday on a rape charge and ordered held on a $250,000 bond, WKRC reported.

Yoder allegedly took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied her to a tree, kicked her until she lost consciousness, and raped her.

He then allegedly left the victim tied to the tree near an overpass.

The alleged rape happened in 2019 but officials told the news station that DNA results led to the recent identification of Yoder as the suspect.

Yoder had been in jail on abduction charges for allegedly dragging a woman into a tent, pulling a knife, and threatening to kill her back in 2021.

Officials say he threw an ax at her and told her she was not going anywhere.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)