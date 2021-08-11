A man is facing charges after police say he tattooed a child inside a fast-food restaurant last week.

Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore told WYFF that her department launched an investigation last Saturday after her detectives were tagged in social media posts that showed video of a child being tattooed the day before.

Brandon Presha, 28, was identified as the unlicensed tattoo artist recorded tattooing a juvenile in what appeared to be the front dining area of a McDonald’s, Latimore added.

Presha, who is facing charges of illegal tattooing and tattooing a person under 18 years of age, is being held on bond at Laurens County Detention Center.

