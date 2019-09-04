Man accused of texting while driving arrested on cocaine trafficking charges in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old Waltham man who was caught texting while driving in Stoneham was arrested Tuesday on cocaine trafficking charges, officials said.

Officers conducting traffic enforcement at the Tri-Community Greenway as part of an ongoing pedestrian and bicycle safety campaign observed a driver using his phone in a manner consistent with texting, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

Police say Friendy Grandoit handed officers a fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s license when he was pulled over, resulting in an on-scene investigation.

Grandoit then allegedly opened his wallet to reveal multiple piles of cash totaling more than $6,000, and indicated that another form of identification was inside the vehicle. During a subsequent search of his vehicle, officers reportedly located an open bag of marijuana, in addition to nearly 20 grams of cocaine.

After Grandoit was taken into custody, police say officers found a Massachusetts identification card stashed in his shoe, as well as credit cards and checks belonging to third parties.

Officers fingerprinting Grandoit later learned of his true identity and uncovered an existing warrant for his arrest from the Medford Police Department on charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking of a class a substance over 18 grams, distribution of a Class B drug, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), and arrestee furnishing false identification to law enforcement.

Grandoit was slated to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges stemming from the Stoneham, including trafficking in cocaine over 18 grams, texting while driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), arrestee furnishing false identification information to law enforcement, possession/use of false/stolen RMV document, open container of marijuana in vehicle, identity fraud, and receiving stolen property under $1,200.

He was ordered on $100,000 pending arraignment.

