Man accused of ‘threatening extreme violence’ against co-workers

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is facing charges after police say he threatened “extreme violence” against his co-workers last week.

Rogelio Lopez, 51, of Buzzards Bay, is accused of phoning in terroristic threats to his employer, Republic Waste Services, of South Yarmouth. Police say Lopez was initially suspended and then terminated.

Police did not release the exact details of Lopez’s alleged threats.

Lopez was a longtime employee who had previous incidents at work, but no prior criminal record, according to police. He did not have a license to carry firearms.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Lopez was taken into custody Thursday at his home on Apache Lane.

Lopez posted $40 bail and was released. Police say they warned him to stay away from Republic Waste Services.

Lopez was slated to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable Distinct Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)