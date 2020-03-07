Man accused of threatening Gloucester police officer with machete

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Worthington man is facing assault charges after police say he threatened a Gloucester police officer with a machete during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Officers patrolling the Lanes Cove area at 9:50 p.m. allegedly saw two cars illegally parked and facing the water. When an officer asked the drivers for their registration, a man holding a machete, later identified as Troy Hackney, 40, got out of the car and began verbally threatening the officer, according to police.

The officer allegedly told Hackney to drop the machete and not come any closer but the man did not comply, prompting the officer to spray him with pepper spray.

Hackey was arraigned in Gloucester District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

He was held on $2,000 bail and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

