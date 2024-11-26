ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of threating local Jewish communities earlier this year pleaded not guilty to several charges.

Investigators said in January John Reardon of Millis called a synagogue in Attleboro and left a threatening voicemail.

They said the message had references to genocide, bombing places of worship, and killing children.

Within 10 minutes of the call, investigators said he also called a synagogue in Sharon and threatened them with violence.

Following Reardon’s arrest, investigators said they learned he called the Israeli consulate in Boston 98 times between October 2023 and January 2024.

Many of the calls included threats of intimidation or harassment.

A sentencing date is not yet set.

