NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill employees at a car dealership in Norwell, as well as trying to carjack an Uber and a police cruiser Wednesday, according to the Norwell Police Department.

Elishah Moore-Evans, of Brockton, was arrested on charges including threats, attempted carjacking, and assault and battery on a police officer, after the disturbance at the dealership, police said.

At around 9:44 a.m., officers responded to 22 Pond St. — listed as a McLaren dealership — for a report of a man “making threats to kill people if he did not get a vehicle,” police said.

When police arrived, they said they found Moore-Evans sitting in the driver’s seat of a car owned by an Uber employee. The Uber driver told police he was taking Moore-Evans from Brockton to the dealership when Moore-Evans “became agitated and aggressive” and made comments about “Dominicans taking all of the jobs.”

Once they got to the dealership, the Uber driver went inside and Moore-Evans followed him, police said.

As dealership employees tried to deescalate the situation, police said, Moore-Evans began aggressively lunging at them, yelling, “What are you going to do about it? I will kill you and come back and shoot and kill all of the workers.”

Police said Moore-Evans slammed his hands on a display car and threatened to take it.

He then “assaulted” the Uber driver while stealing the keys to his car, police said. However, Moore-Evans couldn’t figure out how to put it into drive, authorities said.

Officers said Moore-Evans refused to cooperate and tried to open a police cruiser’s door, saying he was going to take the vehicle.

When police approached, Moore-Evans began to swing his arms and tried to hit an officer in the face with a closed fist twice, the police department said. Police said he damaged a police cruiser door, as well as a glass window at the dealership.

Moore-Evans was arrested and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. An officer was also taken to the hospital, police said.

The 28-year-old was charged with threats (to shoot and kill), two counts of attempted carjacking, assault and battery on a police officer with serious injury, two counts of malicious damage to vehicle, malicious damage (to business window), resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

