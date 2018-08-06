Man accused of threatening people with hypodermic needle in Beverly held without bail

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of threatening several people with a hypodermic needle while trying to steal mutliple cars outside a Beverly restaurant Saturday night has been ordered held without bail, an official said.

Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan ordered Matthew Rich, 31, of Stoneham, held without bail at his arraignment Monday pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next week.

Rich is facing three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, one count of breaking and entering, one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, four counts of armed carjacking, two counts of attempted breaking and entering, and one count of assault and battery, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

Police say Rich threatened several people with the needle outside Acapulco’s Restaurant about 6:15 p.m. before trying to carjack a nearby car with a woman and child inside. He then broke into a second and third vehicle, where he threatened another woman with the needle, but was unable to get away.

He was eventually found locked inside a fourth vehicle and was arrested when police found the owner and used the keys to open the door.

Rich is due back in Salem District Court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

