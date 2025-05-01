FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole man is accused of threatening several people at a Foxboro movie theater Tuesday, with a weapon that turned out to be an airsoft gun, police said.

Nicholas Butler, 23, was arraigned Thursday on five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, according to the Foxboro Police Department.

Officers responded to Showcase Cinemas at Patriot Place for 911 calls reporting a man brandishing a firearm and making threats toward multiple people, police said. Investigators identified the man as Butler and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the department said.

Police arrested Butler Thursday and executed a search warrant at his home, authorities said. Officials determined the weapon involved in the incident was an airsoft gun.

Butler has been ordered to stay away from Patriot Place.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)