Man accused of threatening to shoot whites at Boston Free Speech Rally arrested in Indiana

An Indiana man accused of threatening to shoot white attendees of a massive Free Speech Rally in Boston last summer was arrested Friday and will appear before a judge in Boston later this month, authorities said.

Eric M. Radulovic, 32, will appear in federal court in Indiana this afternoon after being indicted on one count of transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce to threat or injure the person of another, according to a statement issued by Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

Radulovic is scheduled to appear in court in Boston on June 20.

According to the indictment, Radulovic posted his threat in a discussion board on 4chan.org promoting an Aug. 19 Boston Free Speech Rally on Boston Common, which invited “[l]libertarians , conservatives, traditionalists, classical liberals, Trump supporters or anyone else who enjoys their right to free speech,” to attend.

Radulovic, who lives outside Indianapolis, allegedly posed as a member of the white supremacist movement on Aug. 13 and threatened to “shoot whites at the rally as a means to obtain sympathy,” according to the indictment.

“I’m going to bring a Remington 700 and start shooting Alt right guys. We need sympathy after that land whale got all the liberals teary eyed, so someone is going to have to make it look like the left is becoming more violent and radicalized.” Radulovic allegedly wrote. “It’s a false flag for sure, but i’ll be aiming for more tanned/dark haired muddied jeans in the crowd so real whites won’t have to worry.”

The charge of transmitting interstate and foreign commerce to threat or injure the person of another has a sentence of no longer five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.