Man accused of throwing dog off bridge in Onset identified

ONSET, Mass. (WHDH) The man accused of throwing a dog off of a bridge in Onset on Friday is set to face a judge after officials determined he acted cruelly towards the animal.

Kevin Ouellette, 51, of East Falmouth is facing several charges after he was identified as the man who tossed a dog off of a 12-foot tall bridge and followed it into the water on Friday night, according to officials.

Surveillance video from a nearby business caught the whole incident on tape. The dog, an American Staffordshire Terrier, was unhurt from the fall.

Ouellette told officers that he did this all the time and that the dog, “likes it.”

Investigators say he took the dog without the permission of the owner.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston – Law Enforcement Division, the Wareham PD and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department – Bureau of Criminal Investigations have lodged a criminal complaint against Ouellette on Saturday. He is expected to appear in Wareham District Court.

He is charged with animal cruelty by custodian, larceny from a building, and a municipal by-law violation (bridge jumping).

