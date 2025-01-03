ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pawtucket, R.I. man was arrested and is accused of body slamming a woman headfirst into the ground after a crash near the intersection of Rt. 1 and Rt. 1A in Attleboro Friday, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

Police responded after receiving several 911 calls at 8:50 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a woman in the roadway crying and in obvious pain, bleeding from her head.

Gladior Kwesiah, 26, faces multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Following an investigation, police say Kwesiah picked the woman up and body slammed her into the ground after she hit his vehicle from behind. Witnesses at the scene provided police with video.

Police say a witness claimed to see Kwesiah bang on the roof of the woman’s vehicle and yank her from it. The witness said the woman shouted “leave me alone” when he body slammed her.

The woman was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Police say she suffered a broken knee, a broken foot, a significant injury to her eye socket, and a very serious injury to her skull.

Kwesiah was taken to the Attleboro Police Department where he was booked and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon seriously injury resulting, malicious destruction of property, and operating without a license.

