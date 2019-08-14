Man accused of torching car with Molotov cocktail in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man accused of burning a vehicle and throwing a Molotov cocktail in Springfield was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Springfield Fire Department’s arson and bomb squad responded to 282 Belmont Ave. to investigate a fire that torched a 2007 Nissan Altima.

In a coordinated effort, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office was able to identify the suspects involved in the incident.

Kevin Lozada was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. Three juveniles will also be charged with the burning.

No further information has been released.

