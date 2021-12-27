THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (WHDH) — A man is accused of torturing and murdering his girlfriend in her apartment in Thousand Oaks, California on Christmas Eve.

Deputies responding to an emergency call on McCloud Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found a 24-year-old woman unresponsive with serious injuries, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel were unsuccessful with lifesaving measures and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators reportedly found evidence that the victim had been tortured prior to her death.

An investigation revealed that this was an incident of domestic violence, leading to the arrest of the victim’s live-in boyfriend, Saul Nava, 21, on charges of murder, mayhem, and torture, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held in lieu of a $2 million bail and is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday.

