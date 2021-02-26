CORONADO, Calif. (WHDH) — A 23-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried burying his wife alive on a beach in Coronado, California Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard after dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was trying to kill her on the beach just before 9 p.m. found the badly injured woman on the sidewalk, according to Coronado police.

They learned that the couple had come to the beach earlier in the evening and at some point, they got into an argument and the victim’s husband, Jose Luis Mares III, of Moreno Valley, had begun attacking her, police said.

Mares allegedly attempted to throw her in the ocean and bury her in a hole in the sand.

The victim escaped and ran toward the street, where she was found on the sidewalk by a passerby.

Paramedics transported her to a trauma center in San Diego.

Mares was found a short time later hiding in the backyard of a home on Alameda Boulevard, police said.

He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and parole violation.

