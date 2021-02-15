BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man is facing criminal charges after allegedly throwing a large metal bar through a Boston police station window before diving through it on Saturday night.

Edmund Grispi, 56, of Brighton, entered the Boston police District D-4 lobby on Harrison Avenue just before 7 p.m. and claimed to have been dropped off by Boston police sergeants and wanted to use the telephone, according to a police report.

The officer momentarily left the desk to inquire with other officers about the situation and when she returned, Grispi allegedly threw a large black metal bar through the front window separating the report writing room and the D-4 lobby, shattering the glass.

Grispi then dove head first through the broken window and landed in the area designated for inside personnel before yelling, “He has a gun, he’s right behind me,” the report read.

Grispi was placed into handcuffs after a brief struggle and arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon — stanchion, breaking and entering, and malicious destruction of property, the report continued.

He also allegedly had a straight warrant out of Plymouth Superior Court for operating under the influence of drugs — fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI, and possession of Class B.

