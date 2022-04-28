MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police nabbed a man they say tried to steal an Amazon truck Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Main Street and Bickford Road around lunchtime for reports of a carjacking, according to police.

Police said the 42-year-old Somerville man, identified as Michael Cunha, tried stealing the package-filled truck before getting out and attacking the delivery driver. When Cunha began beating on the driver, several good Samaritans jumped into action.

“The driver failed initially, but picked himself back up,” said Lieutenant Mike Powell. He was assisted by a bystander who tried to help,”

Cunha managed to slip away for a brief time and dump some of his clothes in a nearby backyard but he was taken into custody a short time later without incident. Officers said he did have a knife on him but dropped it immediately.

No injuries were reported.

“Amazingly no one was hurt — other than maybe some egos,” Powell said. “But, other than that, no serious injuries.”

Cunha is due to appear in court on Friday.

Breaking: good samaritans jump into action in Malden to help stop a suspect who attempted to carjack an Amazon van and then attack the driver…details ahead on 7News #7News pic.twitter.com/1lp38tFqpP — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 28, 2022

The incident remains under investigation.

