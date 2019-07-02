FREEPORT, Ill. (WHDH) — An Illinois man arrested last month after leaving the hospital while attached to an IV drip claims police racially profiled him.

Shaquille Dukes wrote on Facebook last month that he was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and asthma, when doctors suggested he take a walk.

Dukes, who is black, went outside in his hospital gown, dragging along his IV drip when a security guard, who is white, allegedly called Freeport police and reported that Dukes was attempting to steal the IV equipment.

He has since filed a complaint claiming he was racially profiled.

The Freeport Police Department says a third-party investigator will collect information on the incident.

