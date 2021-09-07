REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly chained up a dog he named Killer to a pole at a beach in Revere and abandoned it in an area where it could drown at high tide was arraigned Tuesday on animal cruelty charges.

Elias Pacheco-Osario, 35, of Revere, was arraigned through an interpreter in Chelsea District Court following his arrest on Friday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Troopers responding to reports of an abandoned dog at Short Beach around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 29 found a 50-pound male pit bull mix with a thick metal chain tied to a steel rod, along with a heavy rock attached to the chain to prevent the dog from escaping, according to state police.

The dog was chained at a part of the beach that becomes submerged when the tide comes in, leaving the pup “to the mercy of the next high tide,” state police said.

Troopers freed the dog and after investigating, arrested Pacheco-Osario.

Pacheco-Osario allegedly told police he could not keep the dog any longer and abandoned him.

The dog, now named Carmelo, is being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.

Pacheco-Osario is due back in court on Nov. 3.

