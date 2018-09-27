Man accused of urinating on American flags in Somerville set to face a judge

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of urinating on multiple American flags at the Somerville Veterans Memorial Cemetery earlier this month is expected to appear in Somerville District Court Thursday after turning himself in, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

The man, whose name has not been made public, turned himself in Wednesday after an Arlington man said he witnessed the suspect unzip his pants and relieve himself on the flags in broad daylight on Sept. 10, according to the Somerville Mayor’s Office.

George Gatteny says he was stopped behind a bus on Broadway near Clarendon Station when he saw two people near a memorial statue, including the man in question.

“He undid his pants, took himself out and started urinating on the flags,” he told 7News.

Gatteny, shocked by what he was witnessing, got out of his car and confronted the man. He says the suspect laughed in his face and walked off with a woman.

An outraged Gatteny shared several images of the soaked flags and vandalized statue on social media. The post quickly went viral and police launched an investigation.

The American Flags were removed and have since been replaced.

