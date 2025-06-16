LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of throwing rocks at a father and daughter while they went fishing in Lunenburg faced a judge Monday. He is also accused of using a racial slur.

David McPartlan, 67, of Ayer, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault to intimidate in connection with the May 26 incident on Lake Shirley.

Sheron Brown said he was enjoying Memorial Day on the lake with his 10-year-old daughter, when a man — later identified as McPartlan — came out of his home and told them they couldn’t fish in the area.

“I tried to diffuse things and let him know I was just here with my daughter, it’s Memorial Day, just go enjoy yourself, enjoy the day, like everyone else on the lake today,” Brown said. “I also noticed that he didn’t say anything to anyone else that was fishing by his property or idling by his property and he kind of isolated me and targeted me.”

That’s when Brown said he began recording McPartlan. He said he then called the police.

According to court paperwork, McPartlan told police he threw rocks and “slipped out a word that maybe [he] shouldn’t have.”

“My daughter is with her protector, provider, in a safe place and a safe zone and next thing you know, we have to deal with something like this, and I have to explain something to her that I was not prepared for. There’s no script on how you deal with that,” Brown said.

Brown said the incident will not deter him from fishing there and that the community has been supportive. However, he said the incident was still shocking.

“The lake residents have been reaching out to me, telling me I should always feel welcome at the lake,” he said. “It’s still my happy place, although I am a little uncomfortable.”

The judge entered a not guilty plea on McPartlan’s behalf. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court next month. McPartlan was ordered to stay away from both Brown and his daughter.

He did not answer his door Monday afternoon. His attorney had no comment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)