Man accused of viciously attacking elderly Spencer man over dog poop dispute

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Still bruised and bloodied, a 76-year-old Spencer man said he was attacked by his 20-year-old neighbor in Spencer.

Jim Fradsham was walking his dog, 3-year-old cockapoo Tommy, Tuesday and that is when police said Angel Manuel Rivera approached Fradsham allegedly upset that Tommy had pooped on his lawn a few days before.

Fradsham is suffering from glaucoma and is legally blind.

“I didn’t even see it coming,” he said. “I don’t see all that well anyway.”

The alleged attack left Fradsham bloodied on the street.

“The EMT came and started dressing my head up and I was still holding my dog’s leash. I never let it go.”

Neighbor Don St. Peter said he heard the attack and ran out to confront Rivera.

“The young guy told me he hit him. He just hit him,” Peter said. “I said, ‘Why? Why’d you hit him? He’s an old man.”

Peter said Rivera explained it was because the dog pooped in his yard.

Fradsham said that before this, he had never met Rivera and that he is still stunned by the attack.

“If I was a lot younger and I was healthy, I probably would have got up and whacked him,” Fradsham said. “But, I’m 76-years-old.”

Rivera was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court and released on $200 bail.

He is due back in court early next year.

