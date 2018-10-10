Man accused of viciously stabbing parents, girlfriend with scissors charged with murder

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Acton man accused of viciously stabbing his parents and girlfriend with scissors last week has been formally charged with murder, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Benjamin DiCristina, 25, will be arraigned on Oct. 25 in Concord District Court in connection with the death of his father, 57-year-old John DiCristina, who died Sunday at Lahey Hospital from stab wounds to the neck.

DiCristina is suspected of stabbing his parents and girlfriend with scissors at a home on a quiet street in Acton last Thursday night. He was arraigned on attempted murder charges the following day.

He was arrested by officers responding to a home on Haynes Court for a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. He also faces charges including two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and strangulation.

DiCristina’s 28-year-old girlfriend suffered serious chest injuries and his 56-year-old mother suffered minor head injuries. Their names have not been made public.

He is currently being held without bail and has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)