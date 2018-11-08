Man accused of viciously stabbing parents, girlfriend with scissors ordered held without bail

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - An Acton man accused of viciously stabbing his parents and girlfriend with scissors last month was ordered held without bail Thursday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Benjamin DiCristina, 25, was arraigned on the charge of murder in Concord District Court.

DiCristina is suspected of stabbing his parents and girlfriend with scissors at a home on a quiet street in Acton.

DiCristina’s 28-year-old girlfriend suffered serious chest injuries and his 56-year-old mother suffered minor head injuries. Their names have not been made public.

DiCristina returns to court Jan. 24, 2019.

