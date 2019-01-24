Man accused of White House attack plot to remain in custody

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House must remain in custody while his case moves forward.

Hasher Jallal Taheb was arrested Jan. 16 in an FBI sting. Authorities say he traded his car for an antitank rocket, guns and explosives and had shared plans to storm the White House with an undercover FBI agent and an FBI source.

He is charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building owned by the United States using fire or an explosive.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman on Thursday denied Taheb’s request for bond, saying he couldn’t be sure Taheb wouldn’t be a danger to the community.

Local authorities contacted the FBI in March after getting a tip saying Taheb had adopted radical beliefs.

