PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of hitting a state police cruiser while driving on the wrong side of the road in Peabody Sunday was taken into ICE custody Tuesday morning before he could face charges, video obtained by 7NEWS captured.

Gustavo DiBenedetto, 41, of Newburyport, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a state highway.

The District Attorney said DiBenedetto was out on bail and showed up at Peabody District Court to face the charges when ICE agents intercepted him. Surveillance video captured an agent handcuffing DiBenedetto against the hood of a car in the parking lot of the courthouse. He appears to struggle to get away from that agent, when two vehicles rush in nearby. Four more agents and a camera crew exit the vehicles to join in on the apprehension, taking DiBenedetto away before he could face the judge.

In court Tuesday, DiBenedetto’s Defense Attorney said there is no indication when he will be back.

DiBenedetto is accused of driving southbound on in the northbound lane on Route 1 in Peabody. Massachusetts State Police came the other way with flashing lights to try and stop him.

Court paperwork said two troopers also drove alongside him on the southbound side, while another trooper was coming in northbound. The paperwork said, “…a sideswipe collision subsequently occurred in the left lane between the wrong-way vehicle and (the trooper’s) vehicle, a fully marked state police cruiser.”

The District Attorney said DiBenedetto was taken to the hospital, booked, and released on $500 bail.

With DiBenedetto now in ICE custody, the judge entered a default warrant when he did not show up in court.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said she hopes DiBenedetto eventually does have to face the charges.

“First of all, you shouldn’t be distracted, and you can’t be driving drunk, anywhere, anywhere. It really, really upsets me to know that this happened,” Healey said. “In terms of, you know, somebody like this driving drunk, you should be held fully accountable. That’s what should happen.”

ICE told 7NEWS they are going to start “researching” the matter, and will comment further when they have more information.

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