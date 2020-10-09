A man has been arrested in Atlanta on a charge of wrongful voting in New Hampshire in the 2016 general election, the attorney general’s office said.

Michael Lewis, 47, was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury in 2018, alleging that he wasn’t qualified to vote in Hooksett on Nov. 8, 2016, because he was not domiciled there for voting purposes.

Lewis was in Georgia, awaiting arraignment and approval of his extradition to New Hampshire. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)