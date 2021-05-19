LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of yelling racial slurs and assaulting a Black man in Billerica faced a judge on Monday.

Jacey Bonaiuto, 44, of Billerica, was arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of committing a civil rights violation causing injury, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Billerica Chief of Police Daniel Rosa.

Officers responding to Playoffs Bar and Grill on Middlesex Turnpike around 9:20 p.m. Saturday learned that a 24-year-old Black man had been waiting for a Lyft ride near the bar when Bonaiuto started to yell racial slurs at him from the patio of the restaurant, authorities said.

A physical altercation broke out during which Bonaiuto allegedly continued to use racial slurs.

Officers found Bonaiuto as he was walking away from the bar and placed him under arrest, Ryan and Rosa said.

The victim was evaluated by paramedics before being transported to an area hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained during the altercation, Ryan and Rosa added.

“Incidents of hate-based violence have no place in our communities. These intention actions, meant to intimidate and discriminate, leave the victim and the victim’s entire community feeling fearful, vulnerable and victimized,” Ryan said. “Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in these incidents and it is important to address them and hold accountable the perpetrators. We are committed to continuing working with legislators to close the loopholes in our statutes and increase safety for the members of our communities who are the target of hate crimes.”

Judge John Coffey set Bonaiuto’s bail at $200 cash and ordered that he stay away and have no contact with the victim.

His next court date is set for June 24.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)