Man accuses Framingham teen of committing hate crime while holding him hostage

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Framingham man is facing assault and civil rights violation charges after a man claimed he repeatedly beat him while holding him against his will for four days, an official said.

Jackson Sugrue was ordered held $1,000 bail at his arraignment Monday in Framingham District Court on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness and a civil rights violation, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident involving a man in his 50s, who said Sugrue called him homosexual slurs while beating him and holding him against his will, the spokeswoman said.

The victim was found covered in blood and wondering in the street Saturday night after managing to escape. A friend who came to the victim’s aid told 7News that he was dazed, terrified and covered in boot prints and slash marks.

If he posts bail, Sugrue must stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim and to stay away from Philadelphia Baptist Church.

He is due back in court Aug. 1 for a pretrial hearing.

