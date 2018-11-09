AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has admitted he threatened to shoot his neighbors with a shotgun as they tried to bring him a plate of food.

Bruce Roy was ordered to serve four months behind bars with the rest of the three-year term for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon suspended. The Kennebec Journal reports he was also sentenced to two years’ probation during the Tuesday hearing in Augusta.

Police say Roy rejected a meal from two neighbors before threatening to shoot them with a loaded shotgun.

Police say the victim and a neighboring woman were trying to bring food to Roy because he had mentioned not eating.

During Roy’s probation, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and must undergo a psychological evaluation and counseling.

