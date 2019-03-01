DOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a man who admitted to voting in two states in the 2016 general election has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service.

The attorney general’s office said 21-year-old Spencer McKinnon completed and mailed an absentee ballot in October 2016 in Dracut, Massachusetts, saying that was his hometown. Two days later, he signed a voter registration form in Durham, New Hampshire, with an affidavit saying he wasn’t voting in any other state or community.

McKinnon received a suspended six-month sentence Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of providing a false statement on a voter registration form. He must pay a $2,000 fine and can no longer vote in New Hampshire.

It’s the state’s first conviction from an investigation stemming from the Interstate Voter Crosscheck Program.

