Man airlifted to a hospital after fire breaks ignites his Raynham apartment

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man was airlifted to a Rhode Island hospital after a fire ignited inside his Raynham apartment.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 111 Leonard St. around 5 p.m. and were able to put out the remainder of the fire after the resident put the majority out with an extinguisher, according to the department.

The man was complaining of leg pain and firefighters said he suffered a serious burn.

Two residents were displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

