FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police are investigating after a man was struck by a car Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Cumberland Farms on Teaticket Highway around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved crash, according to a release issued by police.

Upon their arrival, first responders found the man on the ground suffering from severe head and body trauma. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital and there has been no word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that he was crossing the highway when he was struck.

The driver did remain at the scene and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

