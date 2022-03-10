WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car in Westwood Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on Route 1A near the Roche Brothers grocery store around 4 p.m., according to the district attorney.

The victim was airlifted to a Boston hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.

No further details were released.

