MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after getting trapped between road machinery and a vehicle in Milford, police said.

Officers were called to Grove Street at around 9:23 a.m. for a report of a 71-year-old man trapped, according to the Milford Police Department.

He was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center with internal injuries, police said. His condition was unknown.

Grove Street was closed at Poplar, Forest, and Franklin streets while investigators were on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

