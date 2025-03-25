MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after becoming trapped between a parked utility truck and a sedan in Milford, police said.

Officers were called to Grove Street at around 9:23 a.m. for a report of a 71-year-old man who was struck by a moving car and then trapped between two vehicles, according to the Milford Police Department.

He was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with chest trauma and internal injuries, police said. His condition was unknown.

Grove Street was closed at Poplar, Forest, and Franklin streets while investigators were on scene.

A National Grid truck and a sedan were seen on the street, surrounded by police tape.

No additional information was immediately available.

