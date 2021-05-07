Man airlifted to hospital after fire breaks out in Raynham apartment

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man was airlifted to a Rhode Island hospital after a fire ignited inside his apartment in Raynham on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters called to an apartment building at 111 Leonard St. around 5 p.m. were able to put out what was left of the fire after the resident put most of it out with an extinguisher, according to the Raynham Fire Department.

The man was complaining of leg pain and firefighters said he suffered a serious burn.

Two residents were displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

